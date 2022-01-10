FG inaugurates street light, water projects in Bauchi communities

The Federal Government on Monday inaugurated water and solar power street light projects in Kangere and Bishi Communities of Bauchi Local Government Area.

Dr Mahmood Abubakar, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, who inaugurated the projects, said the gesture was part of the government’s effort to improve the social and economic wellbeing of the rural dwellers.

Abubakar, represented by Daniel Abarshi, State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that solar motorised hand pumps and overhead tanks were provided at Wunti Dada and Dajin communities in Bauchi and Tafawa Balewa LGAs.

He said that the ministry had also set up a mill in Zaki LGA to encourage processing of sesame seeds.

“The solar street lights and water projects are designed to improve the living condition of the people and boost economic activities,” he said.

The minister said that the community development programme was part of comprehensive Federal Government’s programme to reinvigorate agricultural sector.

“The Federal Government accorded priority to the wellbeing of farmers as their comfort will yield quality crops and food sufficiency in the country,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, Ward Head of Kangere, lauded the gesture, adding that it would address water scarcity and beautify the communities.

Abdullahi pledged to protect and ensure effective utilisation of the facilities provided in the communities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

