FG inaugurates steering committee for Lake Chad recovery

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has inaugurated the National Steering Committee for Multi-Sectorial Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP)- Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (PROLAC), on Monday in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the inauguration is to kick-start activities towards effective implementation of the MCRP-PROLAC AF, in response to the challenge faced by the North East and based on the Recovery and Peace building Assessment (RPBA).

“The Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (PROLAC) is a World Bank Project intended to support recovery and development of the Lake Chad Region, following the devastation of the Boko Haram insurgency particularly in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

“Nigeria is joining this project through the restructuring of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) currently being implemented in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

“Initially a $200 Million project, which commenced February 16, 2018, MCRP has achieved significant progress as evidenced by the midterm report of the World Bank in November 2019.

“It is on the trajectory to achieve its Project Development Objectives (PDO) and results despite a 10-month delay from Board Approval to Effectiveness,” the Minister stated.

She added that the MCRP 1 Implementation Model has proven to be successful in putting the region on the path to recovery and stability.

According to her, the MCRP will also provide the basis for the federal government to request for Nigeria to be included in the IDA financed Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project – PROLAC, through an additional financing for the MCRP to address the gap of unmet needs of the participating States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

“The MCRP-PROLAC AF was approved by the World Bank Board on the 26th of May 2020 as an additional financing for MCRP to the tune of $176 Million bringing the project portfolio to $376 Million.

“By this, Nigeria joins Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic in the implementation of the project. The project will complement existing State, National, and Regional strategies, including the AU-LCBC Lake Chad Regional Stabilization Strategy,” she stated.

The Minster further said that the committee will leverage on the lessons learned from the implementation of the MCRP, support of the participating State Government and the guidance of this Steering Committee in achieving its objective in the year 2024.

The Coordinator, NERSP PMC CELL, North East Development Commission, Muhammad Danjuma, said the Committee has the terms of reference to support the Government of Nigeria in rehabilitating and improving critical service delivery infrastructure.

Danjuma added that the committee will also support livelihood opportunities of conflict and displacement- affected communities, and strengthen social cohesion in the North East participating states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

According to him, the Committee consists of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs as the Chairperson, Managing Director of North East Development Commission, Alhaji Muhammed Alkali Kukawa, Project Coordinator; Professor Umar Bolgoro, some North East Governors and Alhaji Ali Grema, Director Humanitarian Affairs, as members.

