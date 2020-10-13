FG inaugurates stakeholders’ summit on internal security

The Federal Government has inaugurated a stakeholders’ summit on internal security and conflict resolution in its determination to bring an end to security challenges across the country.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mr Mohammed Manga, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement said Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, spoke in Maiduguri at the summit and called on Nigerians and people of Borno to support the present administration in exterminating insurgency.

His speech was titled “The People as the Cornerstone of Security.”



Aregbesola said that the summit was called to tap from the wealth of experience of the Kanem Borno Empire that made it to stand secured for 1,200 years, more than the Byzantine Empire or the Holy Roman Empire.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Cabinet are greatly pained over the hardships Nigerians are going through on account of security challenges in some parts of the country.

The minister said that the Federal Government is determined to do whatever is necessary to bring an end to the activities of the insurgents and other criminal elements in the country.

Aregbesola who said that the Federal Government has renewed its stand to do whatever is necessary to stamp out insecurity in the country, assured that the challenges are surmountable.

“Some nations have faced them before and have come out victorious. We are going to do the same and nothing is going to stop us.

“But, to be able to win, we need the support of the people. We must understand that the defence and security architectural complex is a pyramid.

“Sitting on the top is the military, followed by the police, next are the other security agencies and at the base, carrying and supporting the complex, are the people who are the security-agency-at-large,” he said.

The minister noted that in every secure nation, especially the developed ones, security is contingent on the information supplied by the citizens, their cooperation with security agencies acting in the best interest of their nation.

The Executive Governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum, assured that the government and people of Borno will continue to support the efforts of Federal Government in its determination to ensure restoration of peace in Borno.

Zulum commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for liberating a substantial part of the state and the North-East from the grip of insurgents.



He recalled that some time ago, 23 of the 27 local government areas of the state were under the firm control of the insurgents but because of efforts of Federal Government, the situation had been reversed.

Also, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai, pledged the support of the traditional rulers to the Federal Government in its efforts towards finding lasting peace and security in the country.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, Police Affairs Minister, Mohammed Dingyadi, Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed among others.

Also in attendance were, the Inspector-General of Police , Mohammed Adamu, Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Ahmed Ja’faru, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede.



Others were, Controller-General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim, Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Muhammadu Gana Abdullahi, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders. (NAN)