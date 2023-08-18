FG inaugurates solar powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

By Hilary Akalugwu

The Federal Government has inaugurated a solar powered electric vehicles charging station at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Mr Jelani Aliyu, the Director- General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) on Friday at the inauguration, said the organisation was committed to technological advancement in the automotive industry.

Aliyu said this would reduce the use of fossil fuel vehicles that pollute the environment and contributes to global warming.

“Global warming and climate change are detrimental to human health and pollutes our environment, many countries are moving away from fossil fuels vehicles to electric vehicles because of its adverse effects.

“This informs the reason why NADDC, an agency in Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is sponsored by government to build electric vehicle charging stations powdered by solar across the country.

“This is to ensure zero per cent carbon emission in our environment as well as reduce health problems associated with it,’’ he said.

Aliyu, represented by Mr Olarawaju Omusanya, the Director of Infrastructures in NADDC, said Usman Danfodo University, Sokoto, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka were the three universities selected for the pilot project.

“The Usman Danfodo University Sokoto and University of Lagos were inaugurated in 2021 and today, we are inaugurating that of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“The automotive council encourages universities in the country to utilise this opportunity by stimulating further research and development for this project,’’ he said.

The director-general said the council would continue to promote advance technology transfer and development of domesticated human capital.

“It is expected that the solar powered charging station will offer staff and students firsthand experience in mobility and power renewable technology.

“An electric vehicle fully charged in this station will travel 480 kilometres before it will stop.

“Globally, there is ongoing transition from petrol, diesel vehicles to electric vehicles,’’ he said.

He commended Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN and the management for their maximum cooperation to see that the project was completed and inaugurated.

In his remark, Igwe appreciated the NADDC for choosing UNN as one of the pilot universities in the country for the project.

He said that UNN would continue to do its best as the premier university in the country.

The vice chancellor urged UNN faculty of engineering to ensure that many of the vehicles in the university were converted to electric vehicles.

“Now there is solar powered charging electric vehicles station, our engineers in the university should take the advantage to convert our vehicles to electric, to reduce cost of buying petrol and diesel.

“The university is grateful to government for choosing UNN as one of the pilot universities in this landmark project,’’ Igwe said.

Prof. Ozomena Ani, the UNN Coordinator of the project commended the UNN vice chancellor for approving the project as well as allowing him to coordinate the project in the university.

Ani, an engineer and a lecturer in Faculty of Engineering, UNN, said that his research team would ensure the maintenance of the project.

Earlier, Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, the Dean Faculty of Engineering UNN, represented by Prof. Sunday Ezeoha, said the faculty would continue to provide the required manpower in engineering.

“The faculty is happy that NADDC solar power charging electric station is located in our faculty, the faculty will ensure the university community and other residents reap the benefits of the project,’’ Ejiogu said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

