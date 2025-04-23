FG inaugurates Presidential initiative for youth empowerment in Agriculture

The Federal Government on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Presidential Initiative for the Empowerment of Youth in Agriculture, known as “The Green Money Project”.

By Abiodun Lawal

e Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Agriculture, Abiodun Yinusa, said that the Project would serve as a strategic initiative.

Yinusa explained that it would harness Nigeria’s agricultural potential by empowering youth and leveraging the country’s rich resources and other untapped opportunities within the sector.

He also said that the initiative was in line with Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on food security.

”It complements the ongoing efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, while encouraging collaboration among key stakeholders to involve youth more actively in agriculture,” he said.

Yinusa outlined the nation’s challenges to include unemployment, poverty, food insecurity and the longstanding under utilisation of the agricultural sector by young Nigerians.

He reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu’s administration to empower and motivate youth to take a leading role in transforming agriculture.

”In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the national emergency on food security, the initiative aims at empowering young Nigerians through agricultural development.

”The initiative will attract, train, and support youth by equipping them with knowledge in modern agricultural practices, mechanisation, climate-smart farming techniques, and digital technologies.

”The programme will be implemented across selected universities, youth development centres, and technical colleges nationwide, to contribute to the achievement of zero hunger in Nigeria,” he said.

The Project Coordinator, Mr Charles Folayan, said that the project focused on data development, capacity building, resource support, mentorship and market access.

In his remarks, Prof. Olushola Kehinde, FUNAAB Vice Chancellor, expressed appreciation to the Presidency for choosing the institution as one of the partner institutions.

Kehinde described the initiative as a timely and impactful intervention.

The vice chancellor expressed optimism that the partnership would significantly enhance the university’s capacity in food production and value chain development. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)