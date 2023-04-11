FG inaugurates NSTI television  studio

By Sylvester Thompson

The Federal Government, on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated the broadcasting studio of the Nigerian Science, Technology and Innovation television (NSTI TV).

Dr Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) said that the sole vision of the television was to ensure effective dissemination of information on scientific and technological innovation in the sector.

He said the station would serve as a veritable platform to inform, educate and entertain as well as publicise scientific discoveries, inventions and achievements of the various parastatals under the ministry.

The minister said that the television would also serve as a means to exchange ideas, knowledge and skills for the benefit of the common man.

“The NSTI television will focus on Nigeria’s contributions to STI by publishing the latest outputs and products from all research institutions and the latest STI developments all over the world.

“It will also showcase how our ancestors embraced science, technology and innovation in their daily activities by using locally available materials for their food, nutrition, drugs and medicine, building houses,’’he said.

Mamora said that the television station was developed to ease access to information.

He said it is an indelible and robust television station that is Terrestrial, Satellite and Internet-Based Science Over-The-Top (OTT) television channel dedicated to STI knowledge dissemination.

The minister said the television would cover the entire landscape of STI including engineering, health and medicine, natural science, environment and wildlife, children’s curiosity among others.

Mamora said the station would also focus on Nigeria’s contribution to science and technology by publishing latest research outputs and products and shall also cover the latest STI developments in the world.

He said that STI was the main driving force of any nation and fundamental to progress and growth; hence it was necessary that the advantages should reach all sectors of society.

Mamora said this was key as scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators would showcase their work and connect with other stakeholders in the ecosystem.

The minister expressed optimism that the NSTI television would provide Nigerians with access to a wealth of information on STI, adding that through its programming, young people would be inspired.

Mr Henry Ikoh, Minister of State for STI, said that establishment of the station was part of the implementation of the Presidential Executive Order to assist in making STI part of everyday life

He said the establishment of the station would ensure adequate and reliable information on the socioeconomic development, and growth of Nigeria.

Ikoh said the station would be Multilingual Science Channel in English, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

Mrs Monilola Udoh, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said communicating advance and new developments in STI was very critical to socioeconomic development.

She said with the NSTI television station now in place, achievements of the agencies and parastatals under the ministry would be given adequate coverage.

“Effective communication of our programmes and activities is crucial to enable our customers have access to the right knowledge and information about our technologies for proper utilisation.

“This will also enhance their uptake by investors,’’ she said. (NAN)