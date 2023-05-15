FG inaugurates ‘NigComHealth’ to improve health sector

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on Monday inaugurated “NigComHealth’ platform to transform the healthcare sector in the country.

The Minister, Prof. Isa Pantami, unveiled the Nigeria Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited virtual health platform (NigComHealth) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports NigComHealth is a telehealth service which provides a platform for Nigerians to book appointments, receive medical advice or recommendation and consult with physicians and other healthcare practitioners from their homes, offices schools and localities.

The Minister, who was represented by his Chief of staff, Prof. Sahalu Junaid, said the platform would promote a more efficient and effective healthcare system that could be accessible to all Nigerians.

” This will also improve the capacity of our healthcare professionals to deliver quality services, by leveraging technology to reach out to patients in the remote areas with less cost and physical stress.

“NigComHealth is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve the quality of life of all Nigerians.

” This platform will enable us to harness the benefits of technology and access a broader range of doctors and medical experts to deliver quality healthcare services, thereby ensuring that every Nigerian can access the care they need, when they need it,” Pantami said.

He said that NigComHealth would bridge the gap in healthcare access and promoting health equity across the country.

The minister also said access to the services would not only reduce the burden of physical hospital visits but also enhance the overall quality of healthcare services for citizens.

He said that the launch of NigComHealth aligns with the Federal Government’s vision to promote digital transformation and boost economic activities in Nigeria.

Pantami commended the private sector partners who had collaborated with the

government to make NigComHealth a reality.

” I also urge all Nigerians to embrace this service and take advantage of the opportunities it presents to achieve our goal of promoting health equity throughout the country.

” Let us work together to promote a healthier Nigeria through digital transformation,” Pantami said.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff, said the NigComHealth would be a changer in improving health outcomes, especially in underserved and remote areas.

“The technology has been developed with the vision and strategic objective of having over 80 Federal and state owned government hospitals coexist on the platform.

” And the platform is also meant to provide digital health services to 1.7 million public sector workers and their families in Nigeria,” he said

Christoff commended both the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and Federal Ministry for health of health, for their vision, and an unparalleled commitment to the promotion, technology and health innovation in Nigeria.

He said the collaboration was an exciting example of the endless possibilities that derive from strong and growing bilateral relations, particularly in trade between Ghana and Nigeria.

Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT Limited, Tukur Lawal, expressed his commitment to continuously bring out innovations geared towards adding value to the lives of the citizens while leveraging on technology.

” The platform will be available even for those who do not have smartphones. And as we roll it out we will give more details on how people can register, how they can subscribe.

” It will be present in all the 774 local governments in Nigeria and it’s going to cost less and reduce medical trip abroad for medical check up,”he said. (NAN)