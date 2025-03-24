FG Inaugurates NEEP Back–End Office, to Enhance Extension Service Delivery, Others

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has inaugurated the National Electronic Extension Platform (NEEP), back –end office, to provide real-time solutions to Nigerian Farmers as well as enhance agricultural extension service delivery.

Speaking during the inauguration of the NEEP back-end office, held in Abuja recently, the Minister stated that National Electronic Extension Platform (NEEP) would play a critical role in addressing the current challenges in extension service delivery in Nigeria.

Sen. Abdullahi noted that the current extension agent-to-farmer ratio, which stands at 1:25,000, remains unrealistic for effective agricultural development.

He revealed that the platform would upscale outreach efforts, ensuring that farmers have immediate access to necessary information, methods, and techniques to accelerate agricultural productivity.

He pointed out that” farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector will now have access to good and impactful agricultural information on real-time basis as the platform is interactive, cost effective, and bypasses the risk of insecurity associated with extension service delivery in the country.”

The Minister explained that ‘’the NEEP platform would be accessible in English, pidgin ,Youraba, Hausa ,and Igbo languages ,even farmers with limited formal education can benefit.

‘’farmers will be able to ask questions and receive real time answers, while agents will have a database of agricultural knowledge at their fingertips’’, he added.

He further stated that “the launch of NEEP aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for national food security.

“It is our hope that NEEP, as the master online extension agent for Nigerians, will serve the purpose of the Nigerian farmer, so that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for national food security can be achieved.”

In his welcome address, Director, Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service, Dr. Deola Tayo Lordbanjou emphasized the critical role of agricultural extension services in translating research findings, innovative practices, and new technologies into practical solutions for farmers.

He added that research is crucial to the agricultural development of any nation and that the beauty of the efforts made by Agricultural Research Institutes is fully realized through a well-structured extension service.

Highlight of the occasion is the unveiling of the NEEP Back- End Office by the Hon. Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security.