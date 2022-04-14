FG inaugurates NDE’s board, MINILS Governing Council





By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Board of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Governing Council of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) in llorin.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of State, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, inaugurated the boards of the two agencies on Thursday, in Abuja.

Keyamo said that the ceremony demonstrated government commitment to an all-inclusive governance as the provision of effective service delivery to the people.



“The agencies are established to discharged their functions and attain objectives more speedily outside the civil service structure and procedures.

“They are granted a measure of independence to enable them achieve the purpose for which they are set up, subject to compliance with government policies.



“The board and the council are, therefore, responsible for setting out the agencies’ economic, financial, operational and administrative policies, programme and targets in line with the overall objectives provided by the government,” he said.



He also said that they had the responsibility for meeting targets, introducing broad policy measures for seamless operation and supervising the management to ensure that the targets are achieved.



He also added that, the role of the governing board was, therefore, to drive general policy formulation and implementation and not to be involved in the day to day running of the agencies.



The minister, however, said that individual and collective mandates of the two establishments –NDE and the MINILS had to do with capacity building, job creation, generation of wealth, labour education and sustained development of the country.



“It is obvious that the challenges before the board and council is one of re-engineering and developing new strategies and suitable modalities for translating the board objectives of government to tangible goals in the lives of the citizen,’’ he said.



He said that the present administration had zero tolerance for corruption, and urged them to ensure that all public service rules related to appointment, promotions and discipline are strictly adhere to by the agencies.



Also, Mr Abubakar Fikpo, NDE Director-General, congratulated the newly appointees on their well-deserved appointments to serve as members of the boards and council.

Fikpo said the reconstitution of the board and council of the two agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari underscored the high premium that Mr President placed on employment, wealth creation and social inclusion matters.

According to him, the reconstitution of the board and council will fast track the agencies policies directions.



“I am sure that the new boards that comprises eminent bodies of high integrity, valour, technocrat, administrator and development experts that understand the potentials of both the NDE and MINILS will facilitate and fast track effective implantation of the mandates of the two agencies,’’ he said.



Mr Tony Omoaghe, a member of NDE board, who spoke on behalf of others, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve.

Omoaghe assured the Federal Government that he and other members appointed would work closely, true fully and responsibly for the good and development of the agencies.

“I want to assure you all that, we will make sure that the two agencies move from strength to strength,’’ he said.(NAN)

