FG inaugurates NCDMB 10-year Research, Devt roadmap

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Research and Development (R&D) 10-year Roadmap to enhance technology development in the country.

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources inaugurated the roadmap at the 2nd NCDMB Research Development Fair and Conference in Bayelsa, on Thursday.

The theme of the conference is “Creating Sustainable collaboration in Research and Development for Energy Industry and its Linkage Sector’’

He said that Research and Development remained key to economic development of any country.

“I am delighted to formally launch the NCDMB 10-year R&D Roadmap.

“The Roadmap is anchored on eight success pillars – funding, infrastructure, capability, commercial framework, collaboration, governance, legal framework and enforcement.

“ The eight success pillars collectively implemented will no doubt position our industry on the path of sustainable assimilation of products of Research in oil and gas operations,’’ he said

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, he said that beyond financial intervention, the industry must challenge the local academia with its research problems, to ensure the development of homegrown technology and the retention of oil and gas spend in the economy.

He said that this challenge would be taken seriously by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its Joint Venture Partners especially with preparation to unveil a reformed oil and gas industry that is driven by efficiency, innovation and independence as encapsulated in the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021.

“The Petroleum Industry Act has introduced a governance framework for the industry with clear delineation of roles between regulation and profit-centric business units.

“The Act contains fiscal incentives to attract investment in gas development and local refining, it also provides exceptional care for host communities and future energy security through dedicated funding of frontier basins, renewable energy development and local content.

“The evolving reality is a pointer for stakeholders to begin to look inward and gravitate towards research and development endeavors capable of granting them technological and strategic competitive advantage,’’ he added

The Minister further reiterated that a Research and Innovation ecosystem thrives better with strong collaboration between Government-Industry and the Academia.

He said that that the reconstitution of the Nigerian Content Research and Development Council (NCRDC) had been approved and made up of six members.

He named the members to include Dr John Erinne (representing PETAN), Mr Ijuwe Albert (representing OPTS), Mr Rosario Osobase (representing PCTS), Dr Noel Biodun Saliu (Representing NUC), Alhaji Aliyu Adamu (representing NBTI) and Dr Tandama, Adamu Abu (Representing NOTAP)

He noted that the council would be headed by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB Mr Simbi Wabote and the board would provide the Secretariat support

While inaugurating the council he said that it had two year tenure operation.

“ I expect that the Council consisting of seasoned subject matter experts from industry, Government and academia will consolidate on the gains made so far, to proffer sound policies that will shape the direction of NCDMB’s research interventions.

Commenting on conference, he said it was loaded as there would be commissioning the NCDMB Technology Incubation and Innovation Center.

According to him, the Center will provide the platform for idea generation, incubation and acceleration of innovative ideas to the marketplace.

“Looking at history, innovation does not emanate from giving people incentives; it comes from creating ecosystems where ideas can connect.

“I will therefore invite all industry stakeholders and our teaming youths to take advantage of this Center to foster adaptation of existing solutions and create new solutions that address major industry challenges

“To consolidate on entrenching lasting infrastructure legacies, I am pleased to inform our stakeholders that in June 2020 Mr President approved the establishment of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC) as part of his signature projects for the Niger Delta and indeed the oil industry

“The scope of the OMRC project consists of a museum where historic developments, data, equipment, and tools used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be stored for posterity,’’ he added

He added that there would also be a functional Research Test Center where prototypes can be tested and validated in fulfillment of the requirement for approval of new technologies.

This landmark facility for testing Research prototypes, he said would close a major gap in our quest for homegrown technology

OMRC is a collaboration between NCDMB, PTDF, Shell and the Bayelsa State Government.

The Minister said that the Certificate of Occupancy for the land will soon be issued by the Governor of Bayelsa state.

“ Once we cross this milestone, I will be performing the Groundbreaking Ceremony to mark the construction of a major infrastructure in the heartland of oil discovery in Nigeria

“I am confident that the combined impact of the fiscal, governance, and developmental provisions contained in the PIA and the major infrastructure and institutional support to R&D will lead us to a new energy industry that is resilient, adaptive to gas-based energy transition and a source of pride to all compatriots,’’ he said (NAN)

