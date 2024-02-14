FG inaugurates ministerial press briefing series  to restore trust

The Federal Government on Wednesday started Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) to restore trust and amplify policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

In an opening remarks at the maiden event in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris said the MPBS would afford newsmen the opportunity

engage with senior officials of the Federal Government, on behalf of Nigerians

He said the series would also facilitate access by citizens and the global community to credible and timely information.

Mohammed said the MPBS is in line with a mandate of his office to manage and enhance the image and reputation of the people and government of Nigeria through a dynamic public information system.

“I would like to urge you, the members of the press here with us today, or covering this virtually, to please report objectively and responsibly, through the headlines and the narratives that you will be reporting to the world from this Press Briefing.

“Our objective here is to enlighten, inform and educate Nigerians and the world, and to ensure that everyone is carried along through the provision of credible and timely information.

“This is the first in the series, there will be many more of this briefings that will take place, periodically, in the months and years ahead.

“We will continue to strive to refine and to improve our engagement with you, the members of the fourth estate of the realm, and with the Nigerian people,” he said.

Mohammed restated that the ministry was implementing an Agenda that is based on five pillars, in alignment with the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.​

The pillars according to him were; restore trust, amplify government policies and programmes, reorientate national values, modernism technology and talent and create enabling environment for the media

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari was the special guest at the debut edition of the Series.

Kyari rolled out the programmes, policies and achievements recorded so far by his ministry and fielded questions from the newsmen.

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer