FG inaugurates fish processing centre in A’Ibom

By Sunday Bassey

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), has inaugurated a fish processing centre at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The Executive Director of NSPRI, Dr Patricia Pessu who inaugurated the project on Wednesday, said Akwa Ibom was one of the beneficiaries of the project in the South South.

Pessu, who was represented by Dr Idorenyin Nwaehujor, the Zonal Coordinator, NSPRI in Port Harcourt, said the programme was aimed at impacting on farmers in the state.

She said Ikot Aba community was chosen because of its closeness to the fishing terminal and most people there being fish farmers.

“We have noticed that most of the fishes are not being processed in hygienic way.

“The technology we have developed over the years will encourage the people in processing their fishes,” she said.

Pessu advised the fish handlers to process their fish in a proper and hygienic way and use the facilities judiciously.

She said the institute depends on the fish farmers to add value to the product for local consumption as well as for export.

The executive director said NSPRI has different categories of farmers for different interventions in the state.

“The institute distributed 100 ice fish boxes and 25 fish processing kiln to individuals and cooperative groups in Akwa Ibom.

“We also provided 10 ice fish boxes and five fish smoking kiln to Ikot Aba community in Ikot Abasi to process fish.

“We equally trained the beneficiaries (users) on how to use the facility at no cost to them, to enable them to take care of it,” she said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ikot Aba Community, Mr Sunday Essien commended the Federal Government for providing a money making project for the community.

He said it would help to improve and grow the economy of the community.

In a remark, the Youth President of Ikot Aba village, Mr Utenge Udoenang said that the project would bring rapid development to the community.

He appealed for more fish processing centres to be built as most of the youths in the community engaged in fish farming. (NAN)