The Federal Government has inaugurated boards of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) to ensure effective consumer protection.

Inaugurating the boards in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, charged the board members to display uncommon leadership in the discharge of their duties.

Adebayo reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve on zero tolerance for corruption, warning that the government would not hesitate to punish corrupt practices perpetrated by any member of the board.

The minister emphasised that the board would not be involved in the day to day activities of the commission and tribunal which was the sole responsibility of their management.

“The role of the FCCPC and CCPT is very critical to the achievement of the developmental goals of this administration.

“As the highest policy making body, the boards are expected to ensure that the Federal Government’s mandate is achieved.

“Your goals are to promote sustainable and cost efficient activities of the organisation, establish and promote the objective and integrity, establish detailed control through financial reporting.

“You will also monitor the performance of the management in achieving set objectives,’’ he said..

Speaking on behalf of the FCCPC board, the Chairman, Mr Emeka Nwankpa, assured that the board would discharge its duties in line with the mandate establishing them.

Nwankpa, who said the board was the first of its kind in the commission, appealed to the government to give them the necessary support to function effectively.

The Chairman of the CCPT board, Hajia Sharatu Shafi, said the tribunal would ensure thorough and timely adjudication to ensure that Nigerians get value for their money and enjoy all privileges and protection.

Shafi assured that the tribunal would ensure compliance to standards and change perception of hopelessness among consumers.

“We are determined to commence work immediately,’’ she said.

The FCCPC and CCPT boards are made up of seven members each representing different geo-political zones. (NAN)

