FG inaugurates Enugu Immigration Command Hqs

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has inaugurated the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Enugu State Command Office Complex.



The Media Adviser to the minister, Mr Sola Fasure, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.



According to Fasure, the minister recalled how the office complex was attacked and damaged by arsonists during the #ENDSARS protest.



Aregbesola, however, expressed delight that the complex was being inaugurated after being rebuilt with the assistance of some illustrious citizens of the state.



He noted that,”the minimum facility you can provide for a man who bears arms is not only a place of safety, but that where his best capacity can be easily harnessed.”



The minister noted further that the various infrastructure development and upgrade in the four agencies in the Ministry of Interior would go a long way in enhancing their productivity.



Aregbesola, however, urged the personnel of the service not to lose sight of its responsibility to the country.



He, therefore, urged them to be exceptional in their conduct, while reminding them that NIS was the first contact that foreigners would have with Nigeria.



“You must, therefore, strive to be professional and above all be patriotic.



“On no account must Nigeria’s image be damaged or undesirable element that could harm our nation slip in, under your watch, through commission or omission”.



Earlier, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state, commended the initiative and pledged state government’s willingness to continue to partner and support the service.



In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhhammed Babandede, thanked the government and people of the state for their support.



He, however, directed the officers and men of the command to be loyal and patriotic to the nation in the discharge of their duties.



He assured the public that the issue of passport shortage would soon be a thing of the past with the opening of the command’s new office complex.(NAN

