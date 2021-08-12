FG inaugurates Enugu Immigration Command Hqs

August 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has inaugurated the Nigerian (NIS) Command Office Complex.


The Media Adviser to the , Mr Sola Fasure, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.


According to Fasure, the  recalled how the office complex was attacked and damaged by arsonists during the #ENDSARS protest.


Aregbesola, however, expressed  delight that the complex was being inaugurated after being rebuilt with the assistance of some illustrious citizens of the state.


He noted that,”the minimum you can provide for a who bears arms is not only a place of safety, but that where his best capacity can be easily harnessed.”


The minister noted further that the various infrastructure development and upgrade in the four agencies in the Ministry of Interior would go a way in enhancing their productivity.


Aregbesola, however,  urged the personnel of the service not to lose sight of its responsibility to the country.


He, therefore, urged them to be exceptional in their conduct, while reminding them that NIS was the contact that foreigners would have with Nigeria.


“You , therefore, strive to be professional and above all be patriotic.


“On no Nigeria’s image be damaged or undesirable element that could harm our nation slip in, under your watch, commission or omission”.


Earlier, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state, commended the initiative and pledged state government’s willingness to continue to partner and support the service.


In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhhammed Babandede, thanked the government and people of the state for their support.


He, however, directed the officers and men of the command to be loyal and patriotic to the nation in the discharge of their duties.


He assured the public that the issue of passport shortage would soon be a thing of the past with the opening of the command’s office complex.(NAN

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,