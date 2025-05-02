FG inaugurates dual mandate in Colleges of Education

The Federal Government has officially commenced the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy across all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs), following the enactment of the Federal Colleges

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Federal Government has officially commenced the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy across all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs), following the enactment of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

Signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, the legislation empowers FCOEs to concurrently award the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education

This marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing teacher education reform.

Announcing the policy rollout in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the implementation as a bold and progressive step.

“The Dual Mandate Policy represents not just a reform but a revolution in teacher preparation, enabling FCOEs to offer both NCE and Bachelor’s degrees.

“This initiative empowers institutions, broadens access, and enhances the quality of classroom instruction across Nigeria,” he said.

According to the Act, FCOEs that meet the National Universities Commission (NUC) standards are now eligible to operate under the Dual Mandate.

“The inclusive policy allows participation regardless of the institution’s establishment date, provided they meet the stipulated criteria.”

Alausa emphasised the policy’s far-reaching impact, noting that it would enhance teacher competency and expand access to higher education by providing an alternative path to earning Education degrees outside the traditional university system.

“The Dual Mandate addresses multiple challenges simultaneously, including curbing declining enrolment, preserving institutional relevance, and eliminating the need for university affiliations in the issuance of degrees,” he stated.

He added that the policy also granted greater autonomy to FCOEs in curriculum development and implementation, enabling them to respond more swiftly to the evolving needs of the teaching profession.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)