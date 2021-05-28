FG inaugurates committee to resolve NSITF’s intra-union dispute

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to resolve the intra-union trade dispute in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund’s (NSITF) Association of Senior of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) branch.

Yerima-Peter Tarfa, Permanent , Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this in a statement by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

Tarfa said that the ministry had conducted an investigation into the matter when it received a petition a faction of the NSITF unit of ASSBIFI – “Integrity and Transparency Group’’.

According to , the investigation revealed that an intra-union dispute was going on in ASSBIFI.

“It was in this regard that a five-member Caretaker Committee was set up during conciliation to help resolve the issue,’’ Tarfa.

He the committee to iron out the grey areas between the warring parties in the interest of peace and harmony in the workplace.

“The committee is to review the local bye-laws of NSITF, ASSBIFI unit, and to conduct election of the local branch of the ASSBIFI, NSITF unit, as soon as possible, as directed Minister Labour and Employment,’’ he said.

The permanent urged the committee to work assiduously, objectively and transparently to achieve its overall objective, which is to critically review the issues in dispute and proffer implementable solutions.

Tarfa also appealed to the disputing parties to embrace and peace, increased personal and organisational productivity.

He said the committee had to conclude its task.

The committee is chaired by Mr Olebe Alex, Ministry of Labour and Employment Mrs Modupe Adebayo, a non-member, as .

Other members are Mr Asiomanokal George Akokotu (NSITF), Aderemi Alabi (NSITF/ASSBIFI), Joseph Agoha (NSITF/ASSBIFI) and Beieble Zifa (NSITF).

The committee of the chairman pledged commitment of members to the mandate given it. (NAN)

