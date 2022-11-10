FG inaugurates committee to improve services of Forestry Research Institute

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has inaugurated an inter-agency committee to boost the services of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN).

Mr Alex Okoh, Director-General, BPE, said this in a statement signed by Chidi Ibeh, Head, Public Communications, BPE, in Abuja on Thursday.

Okoh who inaugurated the seven-man committee said the committee would help enhance the potential of FRIN to deliver on its mandate.

He said the Projects Reform and Infrastructural Development of the Institute would be executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Okoh said that the bureau was committed to partnering the institute for the successful execution of the following projects through PPP transactions:

“Plantation development of Tectona grandis (Teak) for Timber exportation; and plantation development of Acacia Senegal for gum Arabic production for local industry and exportation.

” Other projects include plantation development of Vitlleria paradoxa (Shea butter tree) for pharmaceutical, dietary and cosmetic products for local industry and exportation.

“Others are plantation development of Gmelina Arborea (short fibre) and Eucalyptus camadulensis (long fibre) for pulp and paper production, and biomedicinal products development; and production of saw dust-cement board for use in building industry.”

According to the director-general, membership drawn from the two organisations, has Prof. Oladapo Akinyemi, Prof. F.A Aderounmu, Mrs O. A Bamgbade, Dr Obiora Obiagwu, Ahmed Abdulkadir, Abubakar Dutse and Gladys Madu.

He said the members were tasked to review the operations of the identified projects, and their challenges and come up with a strategy

Okoh said other tasks include reviewing the institute’s facilities to ascertain their technical requirements and the value of the enterprises.

“The committee is also tasked to review all lease agreements on the institute to ensure conformity with the standard procedure of the FGN’s requirements in line with the original concept.”

Prof. Oladapo Akinyemi, Director of Research, FRIN, thanked Okoh and the management of the bureau for recognising the institute as a valuable organisation capable of adding value to plantain projects in the country. (NAN)

