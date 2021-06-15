FG inaugurates committee on TETFund’s R&D fund draft bill

Malam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, has charged members of the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) draft Executive Bill Committee to propose legislation that will ensure a robust knowledge economy.

Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, gave the charge during the inauguration of an 11-man committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister, while commending TETFund for coming up with the NRDF initiative, said the committee would undertake one of the most important and meaningful assignments on behalf of the ministry and the country as a whole.

“The task of preparing a draft Executive Bill is not an ordinary job.

“It requires the best to do it and that is why some of our best and tested lawyers, academics and industry leaders have been called upon to do this assignment.”

He called on members of the committee to live up to expectations in carrying out the assignment.

According to the minister, boosting efforts in research and development holds the key that will redefine the nation’s path to a knowledge economy.

“The nation has high expectations from the outcome of your work because the Federal Ministry of Education has decided to demonstrate that we house the historically-acknowledged leaders of research being the universities.

“Also, our polytechnics and colleges of education hold the task of redefining the path of Nigeria’s knowledge economy, without which we cannot be competitive at the global stage.

“It is expected that your committee will fashion out the legal framework that will define the place of Research and Development (R&D) as the main parameter for measuring the strength and sustainability of our GDP.’’

The minister said the committee, chaired by Prof. Auwal Yadudu, had four weeks to complete its assignment and produce a report to be considered by the ministry for transmission to the Federal Executive Council.

“And expectedly, the National Assembly that is to approve the bill for presidential assent,’’ he said.

Also, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said the nation’s intellectuals must take up its responsibility by promoting ideas that would fast track the development of Nigeria, particularly in the area of R&D.

Bogoro was optimistic that the committee would churn out good draft proposals based on the experience and vast knowledge of its members.

Responding on behalf of other members, Prof. Auwal Yadudu, promised that the assignment would be carried out with the utmost dedication and seriousness it deserved.

He commended the education ministry and TETFund for the confidence reposed in the committee, saying “we will work together and hope we will not disappoint based on the trust you have in us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that membership of the committee is drawn from TETFund, Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission, office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, among others.

Members include Prof C.K.C Dakas, Prof. Hadiza Galadanchi, Dr Segun Aina, Mrs Grace Ekanem, Mr Pascal Eruagha, Mr Emmanuel Akisa.

Others are Dr Mustapha Popoola, two representatives of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, while Barr. Khalid Abdul will serve as Secretary.

The committee’s terms of reference include studying the master plan document for the establishment of NRDF in Nigeria with a view to understanding its content vis-a-vis the committee tasks.

Others are to review the current enabling law (if any) on R&D in Nigeria with a view to proposing a draft legislation to the National Assembly on the establishment of NRDF, among others. (NAN)