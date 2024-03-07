FG inaugurates committee on implementation of Oronsaye report

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Committee on the implementation of the recommendations on the review of reports and White Papers on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, while inaugurating the Committee on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stressed that the implementation of the White Papers on the report which would involve the merger, relocation, subsuming or scrapping of some Parastatals, Agencies, and Commissions is aimed at reducing cost of governance and streamlining efficiency across the governance value chain.

President Tinubu’s approval for the implementation of the Oronsaye report is coming twelve years after the panel submitted its report and multiple attempts made at implementing its recommendations.

“Members of the Committee are:

SEN. GEORGE AKUME, FNIM, CON – Secretary to the Government the Federation

“LATEEF OLASUNKANMI FAGBEMI, SAN – Attorney General of the Federation/ Minister of Justice

“SEN. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU, CON – Minister of Budget & Economic Planning

“DR. FOLASHADE YEMI-ESAN, CFR – Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

“USMAN HADIZA BALA – Special Adviser to the President, Policy & Coordination

“DR. DASUKI IBRAHIM ARABI – Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reform

“SEN. ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR GUMEL – Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate)

“HON. IBRAHIM KUNLE OLAREWAJU – Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives)

“HAKEEM MURI OKUNOLA – Principal Secretary to the President

“RICHARD P. PHEELANGWAH – Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office,” he stated.

Sen. George Akume outlined the general guidelines of the Committee as follows:”Review current mandates to understand the existing functions, responsibilities, and objectives outlined in the mandates of the Agencies.

“Identify redundancies and overlaps or conflicting objectives among the mandates of different organisational units.

“Define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government.

“Engage key stakeholders and gather input and feedback on the proposed revisions to the mandates.

“Draft clear, concise, and actionable revised mandates for the organisations involved in the restructuring.

“Ensure the revised mandates comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and policies governing government operations.

“Obtain necessary approvals from relevant authorities for the revised mandates.

“Effectively communicate the revised mandates to employees and stakeholders.

“Implement the revised mandates effectively and monitor their implementation to identify any issues or challenges.”

President Tinubu has given the committee a 12 week deadline to submit its report.