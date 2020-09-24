FG inaugurates committee members to deepen education research, development

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 160-member standing committee of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Research and Development (R&D) to deepen research and development in the country.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, represented by the Minister of State, Mr Chukuemeka Nwajuiba inaugurated the committee in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister charged members of the committee to put their best to the national assignment.

He said that continued investment in research would herald a rebirth of Nigeria.

“Nigeria voted us into power predicated on our being able to transform our aspirations and make them national achievement.