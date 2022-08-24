FG inaugurates committee ahead of meeting of National Council on Agriculture

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 45th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD).



A statement by Mr Mohammed Gana, Information Officer II of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced this on Monday in Abuja.



Dr Ernest Umakhihe, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, tasked them to address critical issues affecting development and management in the agricultural sector.



Umakhihe said that the 45th regular meeting would hold from Sept. 13 to 17 in Plateau State.



He said agriculture was a critical sector that touched peoples’ livelihoods and needs, adding it deserved all necessary inputs to make it economically efficient, effective to achieve food and nutrition security.



He said that the council was expected to fully explore the possibility of using the unique platform provided by the forthcoming NCARD to develop workable policies and strategies that would enable the ministry to deliver on its mandate to the nation.



The permanent secretary said this was necessary to create sustainable impacts in the agricultural sector of the economy.



” The council will play important role towards enhancing the efforts of the present administration’s agenda of uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years and the expectations both the Government and the general populace are high.



He called on the LOC to ensure that everything was put in place for the seamless meeting of the council as well as to track the implementation of the resolutions of the 2021 council meeting, being one of the major priorities.



The Director, Planning and Policy Coordination of the ministry, Mr Ibrahim Bello, thanked Umakhihe for his support and contributions toward the inauguration of the committee.



Bello pledged that the committee would work assiduously to achieve its set objectives.



The terms of reference of the LOC include to put in place necessary arrangements to facilitate successful conduct of the meeting, provide adequate and efficient secretariat to guarantee smooth conduct and accurate documentation of all proceedings.



To adequately supply and distribute conference materials, efficient conduct of participants and any other activities initiated to add value to the event.



It will also prepare and submit to management, progress reports on activities of the committee leading to and after the conduct of the event.



It’s also tasked to ensure adequate publicity for the event and full active participation of stakeholders, among others.(NAN)

