FG inaugurates CIPMN council, seeks stronger industry support

By Lucy Ogalue

The Federal Government has inaugurated the governing council of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN), urging the body to play a more active role in supporting industrial growth.

The Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, inaugurated the council on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister, represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Policy and Government, Dr Adedeji Adeshile, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening local industries.

He said that the government had earlier outlined its industrial agenda which prioritised automobile manufacturing and in-country industrialisation.

“I bring good tidings and encouragement to the newly inaugurated global council.

“This year, we released an agenda to support industrialisation, and we look forward to the council to do more to drive this vision,” Enoh said.

He expressed optimism about the proceedings and urged stakeholders to work collaboratively toward achieving national industrial goals.

The Director-General of CIPMN, Mr Henry Mbadiwe, commended the minister for his presence and emphasised the importance of the institute in regulating project management in Nigeria.

“CIPMN is the only regulatory body responsible for overseeing project management activities across all sectors.

“Project management is not limited to construction; it cuts across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, finance, and business transformation,” Mbadiwe said.

He said that the institute, established by an act of the National Assembly and recognised by the President, was mandated to ensure that all project managers in Nigeria were licensed.

“If you are going to lead project delivery in this country, you must be licensed by this institute,” he said.

Mbadiwe further said that regulations made by CIPMN would be gazetted and enforced as law.

The inauguration, attended by key industry stakeholders, marked a significant step in strengthening project management and industrial development in the country.

Responding on behalf of the council members, the CIPMN President, Emmanuel Afolayan, pledged the commitment and dedication of members to driving the institutes mandate.

“Our mandate is clear, and by the grace of God, we will adhere to it and do everything possible to ensure that our country is a better place for all its citizens,”he said. (NAN)