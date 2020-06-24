FG inaugurates assets, liabilities sharing committee for Humanitarian, Women Affairs Ministries

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has inaugurated the Asset and Liabilities Sharing Committee between the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Women Affairs in Abuja.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the minister stressed that there was need to set up the assets and liabilities sharing committee between the two ministries to ensure smooth identification and transfer of assets.

“The need to set up the assets and liabilities sharing Committee between the two Ministries arose in order to ensure a smooth identification and transfer of assets that will greatly facilitate the takeoff of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, most especially the concerned Departments.

“The ministry took off the transfer of two Departments from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (Rehabilitation Department and Social Welfare) and some existing Agencies like: National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs; National Emergency Management Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, North East Development Commission, Sustainable Development Goals, and the National Social Investment Programme from the Office of the Vice President,” she stated.

She added,”The terms of reference for the committee are as follows; to obtain updated Nominal Roll of the two affected Departments in order to ascertain the number of staff inherited from the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“Obtain a comprehensive register of all assets such as building vehicles, office equipment, plant and machinery as well as store items and work out an appropriate sharing formula based on the prevailing 40% – 60% to the federal ministry of Women affairs.

“To transfer all assets and liabilities in respect of school so, craft centers, Braille Press and libraries under the former Rehabilitation and Social Welfare Departments as well as donor funded Projects and Programmes.

“Identify all legal issues affecting the two departments and if any take account of them.

“To identify and transfer all unutilised funds appropriated in 2019 budget in respect of the two (2) Departments.

“Transfer all policy, Procurement and Personnel files etc belonging to the two (2) Departments.

“To consider any other relevant matter which in the opinion of the Committee are important and make necessary recommendations,” she outlined.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in her response urged the two Permanent Secretaries to work together and be guided by spirit of partnership, co-operation and progress.

Tallen added that by the end of the exercise both parties will come up with pleasing reports that will be fair, just and implementable.

Present at the event was the Permanent Secretary of The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Jalal Arabi and his counterpart Mrs. Ifeoma Nkiruka Anagbogu of the Ministry of Women A ffairs.

The Committee was given three weeks to submit its report.

