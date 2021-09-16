FG inaugurates 9-member national honours award committee members

The Federal Government on Thursday, inaugurated National Honours Award Committee members to screen and select eminent Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, who have contributed to the development of the country.Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, who performed the inauguration in Abuja, said the members of the committee were made up of eminent Nigerians, in both the public and private sectors.He explained that the committee was formed to assist President Muhammadu Buhari, to screen and select eminent Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, who had distinguished themselves in their various spheres of life and contributed to the development of the country for conferment with National Honours.“

This is in line with the provisions of the National Honours Act CAP. N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 l, and their tenure is for four years as provided in the enabling Act, ” he said.The committee members, according to the minister, would not only acknowledge success of the awardees, but they also recognise many other qualities such as patriotism, ability, struggle, loyalty, bravery, valour, gallantry, effort and, above all, excellence for their selections.According to him, President Buhari has directed that the investiture ceremony should hold to commemorate Nigeria’s 61 Independence Anniversary Celebration.

The committee chaired by HRH, Justice Sidi Muhammad 1 (rtd) (Emir of Lafia), has Mrs Farida Waziri, (North-Central),Muhammed Ja’afaru (North West),Alhaji Sali Bello (North-East), Chief Inikio Dede (South South) as members.Others are Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East), Mr Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), Dr AbdullahiOyekan, and Mrs Angela Jim-Jaja, including other co-opted members.“Let me add at this juncture, that the membership of this committee is drawn from the list of eminent Nigerians, in both public and private sectors with a view to exploiting extensively from your background and exposure.“

Your appointment therefore, reflects the high level of confidence reposed in you by Mr President, ” Akume explained.In his response, Justice Sidi Muhammad, appreciated President Buhari and the minister for finding them worthy for the position and pledged not to disappoint the country in the discharge of their responsibilities.“The honourable minister, on behave of these eminent Nigerians, I will want to say that we have accepted this honour done to us. We would do our best to discharge the task that is ahead of us. ”

There is no doubt that the task is big, but with the team we have at hand, I have no doubt in my mind, we would do our best not to disappoint Mr President and the entire nation, ” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...