FG inaugurates 850-metre internal road in FMC Abeokuta 

By Joy Akinsanya

Minster for Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has inaugurated 850 metres internal roads at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta in Ogun

.

Fashola, who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Ogun , Mrs Forosola Oloyede, handed over the rehabilitated road to the management of FMC on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Fashola explained that while a lot of work needed to be done in many sectors of national life, including education, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

The minister stated that the gap of infrastructure needed was steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, saying it had reached the schools and other federal institutions.

” It is undebatable that quality of health care delivery will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the environment.

” Those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from staff in the hospitals where this type of intervention has taken place,” he said.

Fashola added that the Federal Government had successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 64 tertiary federal institutions and handed over 46 as at March, 2022.

He explained that another 18 was ready to be handed over while the government was currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country, making them 83.

The Chief Medical Director of FMC, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, said the project would create smooth and conducive environment both for the centre and students.

Musa-Olomu thanked Buhari for the intervention through the ministry and urged them to do more, saying that there were still many abandoned projects to be completed.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government not to forget the remaining two kilometers road still in bad shape to be constructed.

Mrs Abosede Fagberoyinbo, Deputy Director of Nursing and Theatre Management, FMC, expressed happiness over the development, saying that the newly constructed road would facilate smooth movement and easy access to the centre.

She also thanked the CMD for his commitment in the development of the medical centre and the Federal Government for making the project a success.(NAN)