FG inaugurates 3.5 km road linking Gusau with rural communities

November 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Agriculture, Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Federal Ministry of and Rural Development (FMARD) inaugurated a 3.5-kilometre rural road linking Gusau and Gurgurau in Gusau Local Government Area of Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project inaugurated by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibo.

Speaking at the at Gurgurau, Jibo commended the Federal Government for the project and described it as a welcome development.

“This is one of the projects needed to promote rural agriculture. We are happy to witness this occasion and it gives a great pleasure to assigned to commission this project.

“This project will promote farmers’ socio economic activities and security facing our communities,’’ he said.

The commissioner appealed to the Federal Government to consider completing the remaining 2.5 kilometres of the road to Karazau to allow more communities to benefit from the gesture.

In his remarks, the Director in charge of office of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Musa Raji, said the project part of Federal Government’s project rural development.

Raji said part of the ministry’s mandate to make access roads linking farm clusters with towns.

“This is to enable farmers to evacuate their farm produce to markets.

“This is in addition to various projects executed in the state by the ministry like rural roads in Bukkuyum, Gummi and Kaura Namoda local government areas.

“Other projects executed by the ministry in the state rural solar street lights and provision of potable water for rural dwellers,’’ Raji explained.

The Director commended the state government through the state’s ministry of for its collaboration with the federal ministry to promote agricultural activities in Zamfara.

“I am using this medium to thank the commissioner for in the state for honouring our invitation to inaugurate this project,’’ he said.

Alhaji Raji had earlier inaugurated a groundnuts processing plant constructed by the ministry in Damba community in Gusau Local Government Area as part of its projects to empower women through small agricultural businesses.

The head of Gurgurau community, Malam Haruna Musa, commended the Federal Government for the project.

Musa said the road had reduced farmers’ hardship in transporting their produce to markets as well as transporting of patients, especially pregnant women to hospitals. (NAN

Tags: ,