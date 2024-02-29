FG inaugurates 3.2m cubic litres dam in Kogi

The Federal Government inaugurated the Odo-Ape Dam in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi on Wednesday, the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, stated in Abuja on Thursday.

The dam has capacity for 3.5 million cubic litres of water and can irrigate 700 hectares of farmland, benefiting more than 2,800 farmers.

It has capacity to facilitate the production of 3,000 tonnes of grains and vegetables annually and generate half a billion naira in revenue, while promoting aquaculture development.

It will also contribute to food security, create employment opportunities, alleviate poverty, and stimulate rural development, particularly in Kogi.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said at the inauguration that the dam would significantly drive economic growth, job creation, and poverty eradication.

He noted that the inauguration aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope’’ agenda and the declaration of a state of emergency on food security.

The minister said also that the Federal Government was committed to water resources development for socio-economic advancement, for human consumption, agriculture, industry and sanitation, among other uses.

He added that the inauguration of the dam underscored Federal Government’s commitment to optimising the nation’s water resources and ensuring year-round farming to boost food production.

He expressed optimism about addressing the needs of the host community and pledged to collaborate with state governments, various agencies, development partners and donor agencies to achieve the aim.

The minister announced the donation of a solar-powered irrigation pump to the community.

Utsev also assured of a robust monitoring and evaluation framework for project accountability to ensure sustained water supply management, sanitation, and hygiene for a healthy society.

“Operationalising the Odo-Ape Dam is deemed a crucial step towards poverty alleviation and socio-economic well-being, contributing to food security and economic prosperity in Kogi,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Dr Adeniyi Aremu, pledged commitment to implementing water resources development policies to improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

Aremu noted that the distribution of solar-powered irrigation pumps in Kogi and Kwara had saved farmers money and also enhanced agricultural production in the two states. (NAN)

By Tosin Kolade