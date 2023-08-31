FG improves infrastructure at Idu train station to boost service delivery — MD

By Gabriel Agbeja,

The Federal Government has commenced improvement of facilities and infrastructure at Idu Train Station, Abuja, to improve the quality of service delivery.

Mr Fidet Okhira, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), stated this after an inspection visit to the station on Wednesday.

Okhira added that the move was to improve customer service experience and ensure comfort, safety, and the safety of users.

He explained that the inspection became necessary following the unscheduled visit by the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Alkali to the station.

He added Alkali had highlighted some issues that needed to be corrected.

“My visit today is a follow up to ensure that all directives are duly followed and implemented.

“We appreciate the minister`s visit because it has put us on our toes and everybody, including myself, is busy getting the job done,“ he said.

He said that the three faulty lifts at the station have been fixed, while one of the three escalators was also working.

He explained that the remaining two escalators could only work in one way for now, adding that the remaining two were being fixed.

According to him, the NRC has keyed into the renewed hope of President Bola Tinubu and is determined to transform the railway service to serve the public better.

On welfare, the managing director said that the corporation had paid two months out of the five months allowances owed to cleaners and security personnel.

He explained that the delay was due to a shortfall in revenue generation since the train attack, adding that expenses had equally gone up.

“We will do all we can to ensure that the remaining balance is paid. This key to boost their morale to keep the train clean and safe for all users.

“Nonetheless, we are appealing for continued cooperation of the cleaners and security personnel to enable us to deliver quality services to the members of the public,” he said.

Okhira commended the Nigerian Police, the Army, and other stakeholders for securing the station and keeping it clean and serene. (NAN)

