FG implementing professional teaching framework, says Osinbanjo

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is implementing the professional teaching and teacher qualification framework standards to improve their performance at the pre-school, basic, secondary and tertiary levels.



Osinbajo said this at an occasion to mark the 2022 World Teachers Day in Abuja on Wednesday.



The theme for the 2022 edition of the event is tagged: ‘ The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers’.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oct. 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day around the world.



It is observed to express gratitude for the contributions of teachers, who prepare children to face the world.



In the year 1994, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) proclaimed the date.



The date is significant as it was on this day in 1966 that a special intergovernmental meeting accepted the UNESCO recommendation on the status of teachers.

Osinbanjo said the country was developing a verifiable database of teachers saying that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) had registered 2, 108, 342 teachers and licensed 1,250,000 teachers.



” No society can grow beyond its educational attainment. One of the major differences between healthy, well functioning and prosperous societies and poorer societies is education.



” We owe so much of our well-being as a nation to our educators at every level.

“Indeed our future as a nation is so heavily dependent on education and our educators. This explains why the Federal government is determined to return teachers, teaching and the teaching profession to their rightful places.



” To this end we are fully implementing the professional teaching and teacher qualification framework standards that will invariably impact on education outcome and teacher performance at the pre-school, basic, secondary and tertiary levels,” he said.



He also said that the new teachers policy was already being implemented at the federal level and in some states.



He, therefore, urged states that have not implemented the policies, to do so immediately, saying the gains were already showing.



Also, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission had completed work on the reviewed renumeration package for teachers in basic and secondary schools.



Adamu said that arrangements had also been concluded to commence the payment of stipends and scholarships to those studying education in universities and colleges of education to boost enrolment.



” The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has completed work on the reviewed remuneration package for teachers in basic and secondary schools including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers’ allowance and peculiar allowance.



” Implementation is awaiting conclusion of consultations with state governments and the National Assembly,” he said.



Adamu also said the practice of attracting and retaining the best brains in the teaching profession to reduce current shortfalls in staff-students ratios in universities had been restored.



“We have significantly improved teacher quality through steadfast

implementation of certification and removal of quacks from our classrooms, through the untiring efforts by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the National Teachers Institute (NTI).



” To mitigate the current dearth of qualified teachers in the school system, government has commenced the implementation of a teacher conversion programme with ICT training, starting with the Federal Civil Service.



” We are pleased to note that a number of states have also implemented the scheme.



” The Federal Ministry of Education in partnership with other agencies of government has commenced the implementation of welfare programmes approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for teachers.



” This includes sponsorship to refresher training to benchmark best practices, building low-cost housing in rural areas and the introduction of a specialised pension scheme.



” Similarly, the biological children of teachers can now attend their respective schools at no cost as an additional incentive for committed service and in appreciation of the sacrificial spirit that propels it.



” We have revamped the curriculum and introduced history and religious knowledge as stand-alone subjects. We are also working with professional associations and religious bodies including the Nigerian Historical Society to address the shortage of teachers in specialised subjects,” he said.



A teacher, Mrs Esther Ingbiase, from Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, said she was highly elated to have participated in the 2022 World Teachers Day.



Ingbiase said teachers were eagerly waiting for the commencement of payment for their renumeration as promised by the minister.



Meanwhile, Mr Samson Haruna, State Publicity Secretary, NUT FCT wing, however, said that the Federal Government had only implemented 35years in service/65 years for teachers age but awaiting implementation of other packages as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.



Highlights of the event was the award ceremony if different categories for outstanding teachers and schools.

Mrs Adedunke Adefemi from Oke-Edo Senior Secondary School, Alimosho, Lagos, was the overall winner for best teacher in the public school category, while Uchenna Ugokwe from Anambra state was the overall winner in the private school category.



Also, Mummy’s Place International Nursery and Primary School, Ondo State was the Overall Best Private School, while St. Michael African Church, Ogun, was the Overall Best Public School.



The Best Administrator in the Public Category is Ijeoma Chukwunedum from

Abbot Girls Secondary School, Ihiala, Anambra, while Funmilayo Yakubu-Oyinloye of Queens College Lagos is the Best Administrator for Unity Colleges.Best Teacher Award in the Federal Unity Colleges goes to Usman Auta of the Federal Government Girls College, Bwari Abuja, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

