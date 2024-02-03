FG Implementing Policies to Stabilize Forex, Boost Economy – Minister

Economy: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said, the Tinubu administration is committed to implementing macroeconomic reforms aimed at curbing inflation, easing the cost of living and stabilising the foreign exchange, as part of broader objectives of boosting economic growth.

The Minister stated this on Saturday in Minna, Niger State at the 2024 Press Week of the Niger State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Represented by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, the Minister said, the year 2024 holds a lot of prospects for Nigerians as some of the promising initiatives of the administration begin to bear fruits.

“Permit me, distinguished invited guests, as chief spokesperson of the Federal

Government of Nigeria, to use this hallowed platform to tell Nigerians, this early and auspicious time of the year, that 2024 would be a great year for Nigeria as the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda take firmer roots for the growth of our nation’s economic development, our invaluable human assets, and national security.

“The Tinubu administration will continue to implement macroeconomic reforms

to achieve broad economic objectives of sustained economic growth aimed at

bringing down inflation, easing the cost of living, stabilising foreign exchange

and job creation among others,” he said.

Idris said, against the backdrop of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, liberalising the foreign exchange regime, and the fight against corruption, the Tinubu government is showing fidelity to the rule of law and the independence of institutions as demonstrated in the recent judgements of the courts.

The Minister explained that the recent Federal Government decision to relocate certain departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) and the headquarters of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos is part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes and ensure a responsive financial system for Nigeria, and cut operations cost. He emphasized that the government’s directive aligns with global best practices and has no political motivation what so ever as wrongly propagated.

The Minister assured that no policy of the present administration would put any part of the country in a disadvantage position.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to fairness and equitable development, as outlined in his oath of office, ensures that no policy under his administration will disadvantage any region. His dedication to fostering national unity and inclusivity is reflected in policies guided by principles of fairness and equality,” he said.

The Minister, who also used the occasion to enlist the support of the media in the fight against fake news, said the hydra-headed menace of fake news is ravaging the media space. “My dear colleagues we need to rise against the elements of fake news that are deliberately designed to misinform Nigerians,” he said.

Idris also announced to the gathering that the Federal Government would soon unveil comprehensive details of the National Values Charter, which are aimed at inculcating values in the citizenry.

