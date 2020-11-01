FG has no plan to shut down social media, says Lai Mohammed

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister was accompanied on the inspection by heads of parastatal agencies in his ministry.

Speaking at the premises of The Nation, the minister said the Muhammadu Buhari administration has high regards for freedom of the press.

He said his recent call for the regulation of the excesses of the social media should not be misconstrued for a total ban.

“We did not at any time say that we will shut down the social media

“Social media has come to stay and it will be an antithesis to democracy to shut it down because it is the fastest way of disseminating information.

“However, we must regulate the social media in a manner that it does not become a purveyor of fake news and hate speech.

‘We will not fold our arms to allow purveyors of fake news and hate speech to use the social media to destabilise the country,” he said.

He said some of the owners of social media platforms, including Facebook and Whatshap, were making attempts to regulate their use because of the danger of fake news.

The minister said that government foresaw the danger of fake news and hate speech as far back as 2017.

“We saw as far back as 2017 that the next epidemic that will hit Nigeria and the entire world is fake news and misinformation.

“Based on that, we dedicated an entire National Council on Information meeting in Jos to the issue.