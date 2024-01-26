FG has guaranteed absolute media freedom, says minister 

The Federal Government has guaranteed absolute media freedom to practitioners, but wants them to be truthful and responsible in their work.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made this known during his remark at the 21st annual Daily Trust Dialogue on Thursday in Abuja.

The dialogue with the theme “Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers” was organised by the Media Trust Group.

”I have participated in about half of the Daily Trust annual dialogues since inception. The Media Trust is one of the most responsible media organisations in the country.

“I have followed their trajectory from day one. I think that Media Trust has done so much for the country. I think that sometimes they take too much editorial liberty but overall I think they have done so much like other newspapers in the country.

“I want to commend President Bola Tinubu. The fact that we are having this conversation here indicates that the Nigerian Press is indeed free.

“Without press freedom, democracy will not strive, and of course Tinubu understands that and that is why since assumption to office nobody has been gagged or question about their media spaces .

“And like I always say, press freedom or freedom of expression most times should not make you irresponsible. You cannot have freedom and not be responsible.

“It is important that whatever and whenever we report, we should say it truthfully, honestly and transparently. As a Minister of Information, I am telling Nigerians that am going to say it as honestly and transparently possible.

“The Nigerian Government is not desirous of gagging press freedom or putting any press under fear. Nigerian Press is largely free, but we must report responsibly, and honestly,” Idris said.

On talks going round in some quota that Nigeria did not condemn the war between Israel and Hamas happening is Gaza is not correct, adding that it is not a factual reality.

According to the minister, he and other government officials attended the IOC conference on Gaza where Nigeria condemned in totality of what is currently happening in Gaza.

He added that even when the envoy from the U.S. visited Nigeria some days ago, President Tinubu reiterated his call to stop the carnage in Gaza and have a two-state solution.

Idris narrated the processes of how the federal government and Labour unions resolved and agreed on the N35,000 palliative over the removal fuel subsidy

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Media Trust Group, Malam Kabiru Yusuf said there was a need to sit down and discuss problems and challenges of Nigeria.

“The Media Trust has hosted this event annually and many dignitaries usually come down to particulate.

“Nigeria as a nation will continue to live, because when all hope dies, a new one will come in. Welcome you to the era of Renewed Hope Agenda,” Yusuf said.

The event was attended by government officials and relevant stakeholders with speeches and commends appreciating the Media Trust and federal government on effort to fix the country. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

