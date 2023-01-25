FG hands over road to University of Jos

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Federal Government has commissioned and handed over a two-kilometre road rehabilitated by the Federal Ministry of works and Housing (FMWH) to the management of the University of Jos, Plateau.

Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, the Director, Press and Public Relations, FMWH made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola said at the commissioning of the road, that the gap of the infrastructure need was steadily being bridged by the gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and schools.

Fashola, who was represented at the commissioning by the Federal Controller of Works in Plateau, Mr Usman Majin, said that the quality of education was connected with the quality of infrastructure in an institution of learning.

“It is not debatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.

“Those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

“We have successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in various Federal Tertiary Institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March, 2022.

“We now have another 18 ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 83,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Joshua Amopitan expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Government for the road rehabilitation.

Ishaya said the road rehabilitation had brought a lot of relief to the students and staff of the institution.

“The road was in a terrible shape before it was reconstructed; it will not only benefit the students because it leads to the hostel but also our staff and parents who normally come to the institution,” he said.

The VC said that the vehicular hiccups normally experienced in the university had been drastically reduced due to the current good condition of the road.

He said that the forthcoming 22nd and 23rd convocation of the university would be “merrier as a result of the road’’.

The occasion was witnessed by the Registrar, Dr Rejoice Songdem, Director Physical Facilities, Halima Auta, the University Librarian, Dr Thomas Adigun, and other staff of the institution. (NAN)