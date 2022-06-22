FG hands over completed livestock health centre to FCTA

The Federal Government, on Wednesday in Abuja handed over the livestock health centre built and equipped for treatment of animals to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Director and Chief Veterinary Officer, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Maimuna Habib, while handing over the centre to FCTA, said the project was executed to provide quality animal healthcare services to livestock farmers and pastoralists.

Habib said that the centre was constructed by the veterinary and pest control services department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to help rural dwellers improve on their livestock production.

She said that the Federal Government was intervening in the area of veterinary infrastructure in the country to boost the capacity of the veterinary services in the society.

“This primary animal health care centre was constructed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2018, and today we are officially handing it over to the veterinary services Department of the FCTA for effective use.”

Earlier, the Mandate Secretary for FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim said the secretariat would put in place more measures to prevent outbreak and spread of animal diseases.

He said that the secretariat would strengthen its surveillance system in high risk areas such as live bird and cattle markets, veterinary clinics, and abattoirs across the FCT to achieve more results in disease reporting and response.

According to him, a week ago, the secretariat mobilised about 90 veterinary health personnel to kick-start the mass treatment of livestock in the six area councils of the FCT.

He, therefore, called on the residents to patronise the centre as well as other government approved clinics in the territory.

“I would like to call on the residents to patronise the centre as well as other government approved clinics in the FCT,” he said. (NAN)

