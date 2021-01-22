FG hands over 2-kilometer road to University of Agriculture

The Federal Government on Friday handed over a two- kilometer rehabilitated road to the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said the project was one of the numerous ongoing projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Fashola, who formally handed over the road to the university, said it was part of Federal Government’s efforts to bridge infrastructure gap to support quality education in the country.