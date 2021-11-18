FG hails UNESCO’s support in repatriation of stolen artefacts

The Federal Government has appreciated the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for its intervention and support in the ongoing repatriation of its stolen cultural artefacts.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the appreciation at the ongoing 41st UNESCO General Conference in Paris, France .

Speaking at the opening of the UNESCO Cultural Commission Meeting attended by over 100 countries, Mohammed said the intervention by the UN organ aided the success stories Nigeria was recording in the repatriation of the cultural assets.

“I commend UNESCO on the emphasis on illicit trading and trafficking of cultural artefacts

“This is an area where the federal government has been most successful because in recent times, we have been able to get our cultural artefacts back from Cambridge University and University of Aberdeen.

“We have succeeded in letting countries like France returned our terracotta head while we are also on the hot pursuit of the 1,130 Benin bronze heads from Germany,” he said.

The minister also registered Nigeria’s gratitude to UNESCO for the training of its underwater experts as well as its initiative in protection of cultural objects in troubled areas.

“On the situation in the conflict areas, we know that part of North East and North-West have been affected in the area of insecurity

‘The good news is that there has been arrangement between the military authority and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) on how to protect monuments and cultural heritage during conflicts.

“Even in The Nigeria Defence College, a course is being taught on how to protect these monuments during conflict, ” he said.

The minister, on behalf of Nigeria endorsed the 2022 to 2025 budget proposal of the Cultural Commission of UNESCO, contending that the focus aligned with the development plans of the country.

“The emphasis is largely on the areas of COVID-19 and the effects on the creative industry as well as the issue of illegal trafficking in cultural heritage.

“I am glad to say that Nigeria is on course, because at the onset of the pandemic, the federal government through the ministry, set up a committee to look at its impact on the film , entertainment and music industry.

“I do not think any industry was more negatively affected by the pandemic than the creative industry because films, music entertainment and other related sectors were brought to a halt.

“UNESCO is therefore on course, and what we need is their support in training and capacity building as well as funding where necessary,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the UNESCO Commission for Culture, Mr Vasif Eyvaccade, from Azerbaijan presented the budget, the focus of the meeting and called on members state for interventions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that of the over 100 countries that contributed to the debate on the budget proposal, only Spain raised objections to its substance and execution.

In the entourage of the minister were the Directors-General NCMM, Prof. Abba Tijani and National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Alhaji Ado Yahuza. (NAN)

