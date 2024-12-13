FG hails outgoing NCoS CG, Nababa for meritorious service

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Government has commended the outgoing Controller General,(CG) Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, for his remarkable leadership and commitment to the transformative ideals of the service.

In his congratulatory message on Friday in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, noted that Nababa’s tenure as the 2nd NCoS CG was marked by significant achievements.

This, he said included the advancement of the core mandate of the Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nababa, served as the CG of the NCoS from May 10, 2021.

The interior minister praised Nababa’s dedication to duty, his focus on innovation, professionalism, and the welfare of officers and inmates, which had set a new benchmark in the NCoS.

Tunji-Ojo said that the government appreciated Nababa’s efforts in reforming, rehabilitating, and reintegrating inmates into society.

This, he added had contributed significantly to the maintenance of public safety and the administration of justice in the country.

The minister also commended Nababa’s leadership style, which had promoted a culture of transparency, accountability, and discipline within the NCoS.

He said that his leadership style had also earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and stakeholders.

“As you close this chapter of distinguished service and step into a well- earned retirement, we celebrate your numerous achievements, and the positive impact you have made on countless lives.

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, I wish you happy and fulfilling retirement, filled with good health and prosperity.

“I am confident that your legacy would continue to inspire and motivate the NCoS community,”he said.

The minister also praised Nababa for his commitment to the welfare of officers and inmates, and for his efforts in promoting a positive image of the NCoS through his leadership and vision.

During his valedictory speech, Nababa commended his management team and field officers for their unwavering support and cooperation.

He said that it had enabled the service to make significant strides in various areas, including security, logistics, healthcare services, capacity building for staff, inmates’ welfare and training, and staff promotion.

“The journey which began in the year 1990 when I enlisted into the then Nigerian Prisons Service,(NPS) climaxed in the year 2021, on the 10th of May to be precise when I was appointed the Controller-General of the NCoS.

“Now, with profound gratitude to God Almighty, the journey has finally come to a happy end.

“It has been quite a memorable experience for me and from inception, I knew that the responsibilities thrust on my shoulders were huge.

” I adopted an all-inclusive management approach, constructively engaging relevant stakeholders either to build on the legacies of past leaders or design new strategies to address emerging challenges.

” I must say that the support and cooperation I received from my management team and field officers remained unwavering and qualitative,”he said.

The Outgoing NCoS CG expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, describing it as a great honour and privilege.

He thanked the minister, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, and other stakeholders for their support and guidance during his tenure.

Nababa advised his successor to lead with wisdom, integrity, and loyalty, and to work towards taking the service to greater heights, building on the foundations laid during his tenure.

The outgoing NCoS CG also appreciated the contributions of friends of the service, development partners, Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) and other stakeholders, who supported the service in various ways.(NAN)