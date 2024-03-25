FG hails gallant Team Nigeria’s performance at African Games

The Federal Government has hailed the outstanding performance of Team Nigeria in the just concluded 13th African Games in Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria finished second on the medals table behind Egypt with 47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze medals.

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh, who conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s congratulatory message to the athletes on Sunday in Abuja described their performance as commendable.

“On behalf of His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ,GCFR , I welcome you back to our dear country.’

“I congratulate you for your outstanding performance in the just concluded 13th African Games that held in the Republic of Ghana.

“Our sports loving President and the vast majority of Nigerians warmly felicitate you for your gallantry and achievements in putting the country on the firm pedestal as a leading sports powerhouse on the continent of Africa,” Enoh said.

NAN reports that 52 countries competed fiercely for honours in 29 sports, with Nigeria involved in 25.

The minister, however , stressed the need to immediately start preparations for the 14th African Games scheduled for Egypt in 2027 to improve on the performance in Ghana.

“While you bask in the euphoria of your exploits and worthy sense of achievement, let me quickly remind you that preparations for the 14th African Games built to hold in Egypt starts now.

“As your Sports Development Minister, dubbed Nigeria’s GamesMaster General, I sure will be with you all the way, ” he said.

The minister assured that the ministry would continue to prioritise the welfare of Nigerian sports men and women in line with international best practices. (NAN)

By Muhyideen Jimoh