FG grants water use license to first indigenous hydro- power generating company

The Federal Government has granted water use license to Messrs Mabon Limited, the first indigenous hydro-power generating company, through the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC)

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, in her keynote address at occasion on Thursday, in Abuja lauded the minister for granting a one year Moratorium to the company in addition to the license

Waison-Jack, said that the sustainable viability of the company was necessary and would have a multiplier effect on the economy of the nation at large.

“We welcome you on board as a key Stakeholder in Hydro-power generation and the first indigenous company in the development of the water resources sector in Nigeria while looking forward to more fruitful years of partnership.

“I enjoin you to use your license for the purpose for which it was granted as stipulated in the license terms and conditions.

“The one year moratorium would result in the forfeiture of the sum of N22,848,480 only, as accrueable revenue from the water charges,but the minister in his magnanimity believes that the sustainable viability of your company is necessary,”she added.

The Executive Director,Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission,Mr Magashi. Bashir, in his address of welcome emphasized on the need for exercising regulations oversight over water abstraction and water related activities are the water allocation and water use permit or licensing systems.

“The paradigm shift in approach to the developing of the Nation’s Water Resources from the traditional to the global best practice on water regulations requires that appropriate legal and institutional framework and policies are put in place to drive the process.

“The commission is set for another landmark with the issuance of license to Messrs Mabon Limited, I feel highly elated because this is the first time we are giving a giant Hydro-power electricity generating company .

“We have a department of monitoring that will be working to see that the company is doing what is expected of them.

Dr Cyril Christopher, the Managing Director, Mabon Limited, expressed delight at the receipt of the water license while commending the minister, permanent secretary, executive secretary and the office of the NIWRMC for giving him the honour.

“Presently we are generating from Gombe, God has been on our side,before we started generating,we took a lot of youths off the streets,we brought them to the site, and engaged them, we do that as community service and we are going to continue.

“Over 300 youths have been trained and employed by Mabon, directly and indirectly have benefited from this service ,we’ve also taken care of their health needs and also drilled some boreholes to provide water for the community.

As long as we have enough water in the reservoir,we will continue to generate electricity,” he said(‘NAN)

