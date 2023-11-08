FG Gives Succour To Isheri Flood Victims

The victims of recent flooding that occurred in Isheri Estate and its environs, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State have received relief materials comprising food items such as rice and groundnut oil from the Federal Government.

Flagging off the distribution of the items at Isheri, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. (Miss) Betta Edu, said the intervention was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, towards alleviating hardship and poverty among the people of the country.Dr. Edu, according to Mr. Segun Owotomo, Press Officer, Ogun State Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, pointed out that the Federal Government would continue to complement and give maximum support to the State government in making life more comfortable for the people of the State, as well as restoring their means of livelihood which had been greatly affected by the flooding.On her part, the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Funmilayo Efuwape appreciated the Federal Government for the gesture, affirming Prince Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people.She noted that the Federal Government’s intervention had complemented various measures put in place by the State government to mitigate against flooding in the affected communities.Efuwape applauded the prompt intervention of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that the efforts by the Federal Government would indeed encourage and renew the hopes of the victims.Also speaking, the Director, State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Olawale Sonde, appreciated the Federal Government for its unwavering support to the State government towards the successful implementation of the intervention, assuring that the relief materials would get to the victims of the disaster.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Isheri Estates Community (ISECOM), Mr. Olugbenga Osobu, lauded the timely intervention of the Federal and State governments in addressing the plight of the victims, saying necessary solutions should be provided to address the perennial flooding in Isheri community.

