FG fully opens Third Mainland Bridge with speed cameras

The Federal Government has installed speed limit cameras on the Third Mainland Bridge, to encourage responsible driving, preserve the bridge and improve safety.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Keisha, announced the unofficial re-opening of the bridge on Thursday, in Lagos.

She said that the speed limit was being done in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had on Jan. 9 begun comprehensive rehabilitation on the bridge due to several failed portions on it.

She disclosed that the speed cameras would be displayed conspicuously at the median to capture motorists who would exceed the limit.

She explained that anyone caught speeding, would not face immediate penalties on the spot.

Keisha said, “Today we are fixing the speed limits. It is in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps and they are on the bridge now doing that.

“The speed limit has been designed to be 80km/per hour. So, if you speed past 80km in the next few weeks, your honourable Commissioner will have you to contend with.

“And at the renewal of your vehicle license, you will be surcharged. So it’s no longer going to be business as usual.’’

Keisha, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, noted that the bridge, which was fully opened to the public, still had some additional work ongoing on it.

This remaining work, Keisha said, includes installing solar lights and CCTV cameras.

According to her, they are doing this while the bridge is open so as not to disrupt traffic flow in the future.

She said that the main deck repairs would be finished by May 2024, adding that there would be an official commissioning to mark the completion by President Bola Tinubu.

Additionally, Keisha said that work would be done underneath the bridge and underwater.

She assured the users that the work would not cause any traffic issues, noting that it was important to strengthen the overall bridge structure.

She also said that if drivers follow the speed limit and there was no misuse of the road (like overloading or accidents), the Third Mainland Bridge would not require major maintenance for the next two years.

Keisha appealed to motorists to report breakdowns, saying, “If you see something, say something, and if you see a car being repaired on the bridge, you should report it by calling me or the police.

“ We are going to talk with the governor. If your vehicle breaks down, it is not to your own joy or delight. So, you should be assisted instead of being penalised.

“So, if people know that they will be assisted, I’m sure they will be encouraged to drive to a safe place or to park and quickly fix one or two things, but not do major repairs on the bridge.’’

In his remark, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, corroborated Keisha’s statements, urging people to comply.

“ You will see speed limit signs as from today and the speed cameras will come on; the speed limit for Third Mainland Bridge is 80km per hour, so the speed cameras are there.

“So if you go beyond the speed limits, what it does is that it takes a picture of your car and your number plate; we have a data base, and we have our ways of sending your bills to you.

“So I will advise that people comply,’’ he said.(NAN)

By Lydia Ngwakwe