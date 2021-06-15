FG flags-off sensitisation ahead of airborne geophysical survey in Kwara

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development flagged off its airborne geophysical survey activity sensitisation programme in Kwara on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the survey is to cover 19 states and the FCT and will go full blast on June 21.

It reports also that the survey will cover 112 local government areas in the states concerned.

Backed by the Minerals Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MINDIVER), a World Bank-assisted project in the ministry, the survey will determine accurate mineral locations, using modern-day aeromagnetic mechanism.

Director-General, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, led a team from the ministry and MINDIVER on a courtesy visit to Kwara’s Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, on Tuesday to intimate government about the survey.

He said the survey would cover seven local government areas in Kwara beginning from the Ilorin Airport.

He urged residents of the state not to panic either as a result of the loud noise of the aircraft due to the low flying altitude or its pattern of movement.

“Due to the low altitude the aircraft will be flying, sensitisation of the people of Kwara has become necessary to allay fears and tension given the present security situation in the country.

“The survey will help in the areas of information and data generation on potential mineral resources in particular locations that will hasten interests of investors in the sector.

“The survey in Kwara will cover Asa, Ilorin West, Moro, Oyun, Irepodun, Offa, and Oke Ero local government areas.

“A team of experts will be coming to Kwara to determine sub-surface extension of its mineral resources potentials.

“Our mission here today is to essentially notify you of the intention of the Federal Government and to solicit for your support in the areas of security and information dissemination,’’ Garba said.

“Information to be generated will be beneficial because the mining sector depends on geo-science information.

‘“The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is one of the key ministries which the present administration intends to use to diversify the nation’s economy.

“The ministry is supposed to generate geoscience information to promote the mining industry,’’ he added.

Garba also told the deputy governor that the ministry conducted some geochemical activities in the Lafiagi/Gbugbu axis of Kwara recently.

“The ministry has invested in the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project through which some surveys had been conducted,’’ he said.

Responding, the Deputy Governor said the project aligned with the state’s vision of diversifying its economy to change its narrative from a Civil Service state to an industrialised one.

Alabi assured the team of the state government’s support to ensure the realisation of the project.

The deputy governor appealed to people of the state to remain calm and to go about their normal businesses whenever they noticed the movement of the survey aircraft. (NAN)