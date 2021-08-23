FG flags off N-Power Batch C1

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has flagged off the commencement of the onboarding of the N-Power Batch C stream 1 program on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq in her remark congratulated the successful beneficiaries that have made the journey through to this final selection stage.

She explained that N-Power has 3 core segments which includes N-Power Volunteer Corps which is the Graduate programmeN-Power Build, which is a Non-Graduate programmeN-Power Knowledge – Which is also a non-graduate programme but deliberately designed on ICT skills. It includes the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programmes.

Farouq disclosed that volunteers are strategically attached to carefully selected Places of Primary Assignements (PPAs) where they will provide technical services while also receiving work experience.

According to her, the graduate programme is further sub-divided into N-Teach under which volunteers are trained and attached as assistant teachers in primary schools, while the N-Agro volunteers are attached as extension agents to support farmers to obtain better performance, while the N-Health volunteers are trained and attached to work as public health assistants mainly in public Primary Healthcare facilities.

She also said that the N-Health volunteers are also trained to provide basic diagnostic services in the Primary Health Care Development Centres and will teach preventive healthcare to community members including pregnant women, children, families and individuals especially in rural areas.

Farouq further revealed that the Non-Graduate programme targets youth in the age bracket of 18-35 with a minimum of secondary school education.

Among other things, she said the programme seeks to deliver Skills to Job/enterprise through accelerated training and certification.

The Minister thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in the country and for supporting and sustaining the National Social Investment Programme

She said,”Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, permit me at this juncture to thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in our country and for supporting and sustaining the National Social Investment Programme.

“With the creation of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the relocation of the NSIP from the OVP to the Ministry, it is worthy to note that Mr. President recognized the creativity and impact of the NPower and has graciously approved the expansion of the programme from 500,000 to 1,000,000 beneficiaries, to enable more young people to benefit.Based on this approval, the portal was again opened in June 2020, and over 6 million new applications were recieved. 1,000,000 beneficiaries will be mined from this as the NPower Batch C.

“The batch C is divided into 2 streams. Stream C1 of 510,000 beneficiaries and stream C2 for 490,000 beneficiaries. Under the Batch C1, a total of 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component, while 60,000 beneficiries will be non-graduate beneficiaries.

“Today, we are here to flag-off the N-Power Batch C1. I want to assure you that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the Social Intervention Programmes are achieved.

“Some innovations have been introduced into the N-Power selection and payment processes such as the creation of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), partnership with key MDAs including the NYSC, the UBEC, the NPHCDA, the NOA to mention but a few, with which the Ministry is leveraging to effectively implement its interventions.

“To ensure that the challenges of communication is addressed, most particularly as it relates to limitations on information flow and internet access across the country and in a bid to provide accessibility to all target programme applicants and beneficiaries, the Ministry has concluded to provide access to information via a USSD code.

“In line with the above, the USSD short code *45665# has been secured via integration to provide the required connectivity and technical support for the provision of information services to our beneficiaries.

“Finally, let me thank my colleagues for their support, the NASS members for appropriating funds to execute these programmes and also their oversight in ensuring the programmes are implemented as approved.

“Let me also recognise all other stakeholders for their support and wish the successful beneficiaries the best in their endeavour.

“By the special Grace of God, I hereby flag-off the N-Power Batch C1 for the 36 States and FCT.”

The National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Engr. Umar Bindir lamented that from the 60s efforts towards alleviation of poverty has always been programs.

He lauded the creativity of President Buhari who now decided that Nigerians should live above board which led to the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as a platform that can tackle poverty in the country.

Bindir stressed that the essence of the N-Power Programme is to build capacity and empower the youths to overcome poverty.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen in a goodwill message congratulated the Minister for successfully onboarding the 500,000 beneficiaries in batch A and B who were recruited into the program at its inception in 2016.

“Am happy to know that the process of engaging the two batches of C1 and C2 have been concluded and is divided to accommodate 500,000 beneficiaries in each of the batches.

“This engaging of 100,000 beneficiaries in this stream will no doubt stem the tide of unemployment among our youths,” she said.

Other dignitaries who also spoke during the occasion include, Minister of State for Industry, Mariam Katagum, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha represented by the Permanent Secretary, Andrew Adejo, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed represented by Dr Mrs Anyanwu, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ngozi Onwujiwe.

Others are UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Kallon Edward, Former Governor bof Rivers State and Amanayanabo (King) of Twon-Brass, Alfred Diete-Spiff, and the Focal Persons across the Federation, among others.

There was also a symbolic handover and presentation of engagement letters to the successful beneficiaries.

