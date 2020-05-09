FG flags-off distribution of palliative to PLWDs in Karamajiji, FCT

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has flagged off the distribution of relief items to Person’s Living With Disabilities in Karamajiji, Abuja.

The Minister in a statement on Saturday, said that the federal government will prioritize the welfare of people living with disabilities.

She said,’’We have chosen to commence this flag – off here, because Karamajiji represents one of the more organised and recognised communities of Person’s Living With Disabilities’’ in response to the COVID -19 lockdown.

“The items include, 1 bag of rice, 5kg bag of sugar, 5 litre groundnut oil, 4 sachets of salt, 4 packets of macaroni, 1 sachet of maggi, 6 yards of wrapper, per household for four hundred and sixty households aggregating to one thousand individuals.”

The Minster revealed that according to World Bank estimates, this group makes up 15% of the Nigerian population.

“They represent one of the most vulnerable groups in our communities and they are especially so in moments of crisis as this.

“That is why we have always emphasised that palliative measures and social safety intervention are activated, especially during this COVID -19 pandemic, must prioritise their welfare,” she said.

She assured the People Living with Disabilities’ of the Ministries commitment to bring relief to their community and appreciated the gesture of President Mohammadu Buhari for attending to their need.

The Chief of Karamajiji disable community, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammed Katsina represented by his Secretary, Mohammed Dantani, commended the effort of the Minister in catering for needs of the disabled in this period of the COVID -19 pandemic.

Katsina also requested for the provision of decent accommodation for the members of the community.

