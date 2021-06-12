FG flags off construction of Farin-Ruwa dam in Nasarawa State

The Federal Government on Saturday flagged off the construction of Farin-Ruwa Hydropower Multipurpose Dam in Wamba Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the ceremony in Wamba LGA, Malam Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, said that the project had a completion period of 24 months.

The minister said that the project was originally initiated and started by Nasarawa State Government in 2004 to generate 20MW hydropower electricity to boost socioeconomic development of the state.

He explained that the implementation of the project had suffered major setbacks due to paucity of funds.

Adamu said that the state government, therefore, solicited the intervention and takeover of the project by the Federal Government to ensure its speedy completion.

He explained that on receipt of the state government’s request, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari who graciously approved the takeover and completion of the project on Oct. 19, 2018.

He said that the President had also approved the expansion of the project to include regional water scheme and the construction of irrigation infrastructure of 2000 hectares of land for dry season farming to serve the people of the area.

Adamu lauded the Nasarawa State Government for initiating the project and providing all the necessary logistics for the smooth takeover.

He also commended the governor for constructing the access road to the project site that originally was supposed to be part of the items to be constructed by the Federal Government.

The minister assured the people of the state that the Federal Government would ensure the speedy completion of the project within the stipulated period and based on specification.

Adamu also said that the Buhari-led administration would remain committed to the provision of the required infrastructure that would guarantee socioeconomic development of the country.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State commended the President and the Ministry of Water Resources for taking over the multipurpose hydro dam project.

Sule noted that the President had continued to play a fatherly role by approving anything that would lead to peace, progress and development of Nasarawa State since he assumed office as governor.

The governor also commended Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of the state, for initiating the project and also thanked successive administrations for their efforts toward ensuring that the project was completed.

Sule explained that he decided to undertake the construction of the 15.5 km access road to ensure smooth takeover of the project.

The governor said the dam had the capacity to produce electricity that would serve the entire state and supply the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.

The governor assured the contractor handling the project of the support and cooperation of the people of to ensure its timely completion.

The programme had in attendance traditional rulers from the area, national and state house of assembly members from Nasarawa State, commissioners, amongst other government functionaries. (NAN)