FG flags off cash grant for rural women in Enugu  

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has flagged off the distribution of Federal Government Cash Grant for Rural Women in Enugu State.

The Minister said 3,000 rural women across all the local government areas of the State will benefit from the project.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali said the grant is specifically designed to improve the living standards of women across the country.

She called for the support and cooperation of the State governments and other stakeholders to improve the livelihood of the ordinary Nigerians.

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi speaking through the Deputy Governor, Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo, said “It is gratifying to note that despite the economic and revenue challenges, the Buhari’s led administration is continuing with and even expanding the Social Investment Scheme for enhancing social inclusion which is adjudged the largest social protection programme in Africa.

The Governor thanked the Ministry for positioning Enugu State among the First set of beneficiaries of the cash grant for rural women Project.

He requested that the state be accorded maximum opportunities in other components of the National Social Investment Programmes and enjoined the beneficiaries to make wise use of the grant to help government realise its aim of providing the grant.