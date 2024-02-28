FG fixes periodic meetings with NANS to foster harmony

The Federal Government has established a biannual meeting with the National Students Association of Nigeria (NANS) to foster peace, harmony, inclusivity in the nation’s educational system.

The meeting is to hold twice a year with the attendance of Federal Ministry of Education, Heads of tertiary institutions and NANS

The Minister of State for Education Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu made this known on Wednesday when NANS delegation led by its National President, Lucky Emonefe paid a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

A statement on the visit was made available to newsmen by the Director, Press in the ministry, Mrs Folashade Boriowo..

According to the statement, various critical issues including concerns about the persistent increase in school fees, leadership within tertiary institutions, and the overall relationship between the Ministry and Students were discussed..

The minister reiterated government’s commitment to fostering collaboration with student leaders for a robust and inclusive educational system in the Country.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts with student leaders, acknowledging challenges within the education sector, including concerns about leadership and the contentious issue of an increase in school fees.

Sununu, who commended President Bola Tinubu for increasing the education budget, highlighted government’s dedication to education, notwithstanding financial challenges in a competitive world.

He said there were ongoing efforts to enhance security measures for uninterrupted personal development within educational institutions.

He also commended the President’s initiative to attract funding partners for future collaborations with international organisations supporting education.

The Minister informed the delegation about recent developments, including the launch and approval of a guideline on post-national education by the Presidential Council.

He highlighted a bill aimed at increasing access to tertiary education through Student loans, showcasing the government’s commitment to enhancing accessibility.

Responding, the Senate President of NANS, Akinteye Babatunde, expressed gratitude to the minister, the Ministry and the government for their readiness to engage in fruitful dialogue for the betterment of the educational system.

“We are ready for dialogue. We’re ready for discussion in the interest of Nigeria and the Nigerian students,” he said.

Babatude said they were pleased with the resolutions of the meeting which included that, any review of school fees should be jointly agreed by the institution’ management and student leaders.

Others were periodic renovation of hostels by management through Public Private Partnership, and the readiness to address the issue of delay in JAMB accreditation of direct entry students.

(NAN)

By Funmiilayo Adeyemi