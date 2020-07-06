FG fixes date for 2020 WASSCE

Share the news













The Federal Government has fixed dates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for the year 2020.

Speaking during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba said the examination will hold from August 4th to September 5th 2020.

“This was the outcome of series of meetings of stakeholders before the date was arrived at.

“This presents an opportunity for all the states in the country to prepared their schools to accommodate the students coming to sit and write the examinations,’’ Nwajiuba said. (NAN)

Related