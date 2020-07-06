FG fixes date for 2020 WASSCE

July 6, 2020 News Editor Covid-19, Education, News, Project 0

Share the news

The Federal Government has fixed dates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for the year .

Speaking during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of State for , Emeka Nwajiuba said the examination will hold from August 4th to September 5th .

“This was the outcome of series of meetings of stakeholders before the date was arrived at.

“This presents an opportunity for all the states in the country to prepared their schools to accommodate the students coming to sit and write the examinations,’’ Nwajiuba said. (NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*