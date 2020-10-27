FG feeding about 300,000 pupils in Zamfara – Minister

On the town hall meeting, the minister explained that it was to identify, articulate and derive solutions to the humanitarian and developmental challenges in the state.

She said the scheme was being carried out in 1,759 schools spread across the 14 local government areas of the state.

The minister made the disclosure at a town hall meeting in Gusau on Monday.

“This has impacted on the economic and agricultural activities in Zamfara State, thereby, creating social and economic vulnerabilities.

“This Townhall meeting is significant, as it will allow us to collectively communicate, identify, articulate and derive solutions to the humanitarian and developmental challenges that have arisen in Zamfara State from banditry, extreme weather conditions and the COVID – 19 pandemic,” she said.

Faruk commended the commitment of Zamfara government in addressing the challenges of economic vulnerability, and pledged that her ministry will continue to partner with the state to implement humanitarian, social inclusion and protection measures.

According to her, the Federal Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) programme had provided loans to 48,503 individuals in Zamfara.

She also said that the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme has impacted positively on the lives of over 6.44 million vulnerable poor people across the country, including Zamfara.