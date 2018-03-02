FG extends search for Dapchi girls to neighbouring countries

The Federal Government has extended the ongoing search for the 110 girls who were abducted from the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe, to the neighbouring countries.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed, said that top military and security officials had on Thursday travelled to the North-east to add more urgency to the search.

He said the officials included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Lawal Daura.

The minister said they would join the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who had earlier relocated to the North-east, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), who has also visited the theatre.

Mohammed recalled that the Federal Government had earlier released the names and other details of the 110 girls who have yet to be accounted for, following the attack on the GGSTC, Dapchi, Yobe, on Feb. 19.

He said the panel set up by the Federal Government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the girls was inaugurated on Thursday by the NSA. (NAN)